Dentistry Gives Dr. Frank Stone Foundation for Sculpture Artistry

Dr. Frank Stone of Stone Smiles has combined his trained and advanced dental skills with his artistic talents to create dental restorations for his patients for over four decades. Dr. Stone's ongoing commitment and involvement in his profession is woven throughout his entire career with regard to teaching and continuing education. Each year, his lineup of esthetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, implant dentistry, and laser dentistry techniques expand with the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies and dental materials.



After sculpting some of Orange County’s most remarkable smiles, Dr. Frank Stone goes home and continues to sculpt, but these works of art don’t involve enamel and gums. His interest in constructing three-dimensional sculptures began about 20 years ago when his interest was working with jewelry and small sculptures. He then began experimenting with larger art pieces.



“The three-dimensional aspect of a sculpture forces the viewer to look and interact with it and hopefully connects on a visceral level with my intensity, motivation and love for the piece,” says Dr. Stone.



Each art piece takes a minimum of 50 hours to produce, and he is usually working on more than one piece at a time. Stone’s 40-year-plus career in dentistry provided him with the foundation of knowledge for creating sculptures, one of which is his favorite, a multi-colored bird named Phoenix. The piece was awarded Best of Show at an international art competition in Nashville, TN sponsored by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. More recently, Dr. Stone has taken up yet another form of art – digital painting.



“Faces are three-dimensional pieces as well. I design how to make a face beautiful in its proportions. Symmetry is beauty,” stated Dr. Stone. Dr. Stone who currently works on his creations at a studio in his garage in Newport Beach, CA says, “A professional art gallery and studio are in my future, but for now, my dental office in Irvine serves as my showroom.”



His sculptures are on display in the waiting room. Digital paintings by Dr. Stone are mounted on the walls in patients’ rooms. His ability to sculpt and create is most evident in his greatest works of living and functional art – his patients’ smiles.



About Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone is involved in many professional affiliations, including the California Dental Association, the Orange County Dental Society and the Newport Harbor Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. He is a life member of the American Dental Association and a sustaining member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. He is also affiliated with the Academy of Laser Dentistry.