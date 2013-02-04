Dentists in Ankeny Iowa Offer a Unique Dental Practice

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Dentists in Ankeny Iowa have been capturing a lot of attention lately for their unparalleled approach to dental care. Advanced Family Dentistry, which offers high-quality cosmetic, restorative and preventive dentistry in Ankeny, Iowa, is committed to building trust and developing long-lasting relationships with patients to ensure that they enjoy a lifetime of healthy, beautiful smiles. Drs. Gregory Brandt, Scott Yegge and Amanda Stewart provide affordable solutions for every patient and strive to exceed patients’ expectations for outstanding, compassionate dental care.



This Ankeny dental practice provides personalized, complete dental care for a patient’s entire family. The dentists at Advanced Family Dentistry use state-of-the-art technology in a unique clinic setting custom designed to offer a warm, welcoming environment for adults and children. The staff understands that going to the dentist is not typically a patient’s favorite pastime and everyone who works at Advanced Family Dentistry is committed to doing their best to make the dental experience as comfortable and relaxed as possible.



Part of the commitment to excellence in serving patients at this practice is providing current information to help patients make more informed decisions about their dental health needs. Patients who search “cosmetic dentistry in Des Moines Iowa” can learn about esthetic dental services and about dental conditions and treatments through educational videos on the practice’s website, which has been developed as a resource for patients. On the website, patients can even take a “Smile Makeover Quiz” to determine the kind of help they may need.



These dentists in Des Moines IA provide essential dental care, dental implants, restorations, wisdom teeth extractions, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry. Patients also can receive treatment for TMJ, periodontal disease or sleep apnea. The dentists understand sleep medicine and can help some patients control snoring and sleep apnea with an oral appliance that may be an alternative to a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) mask.



About Advanced Family Dentistry

All of the dentists at Advanced Family Dentistry are graduates of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. Gregory C. Brandt, D.D.S. has been in practice in Ankeny for 25 years. Scott Yegge, D.D.S. has extensive training in the areas of esthetic and pediatric dentistry and has received an award for Outstanding Achievement in the Pursuit of Excellence in the Study of Esthetic Dentistry from the Academy of Esthetic Dentistry. Amanda Stewart, D.D.S. has extensive training in cosmetic dentistry, treatment planning, implant esthetics and restoration. For more information, please visit http://www.ankenysmiles.com.