Dentists in Appleton WI Focus on Sleep Apnea Treatments

Among dentists in Appleton WI, one is known as an expert in caring for patients with sleep apnea. Christopher Glapa, DDS offers help to patients experiencing problems with sleeping that may be linked to sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition characterized by snoring during sleep and fatigue during waking hours caused by improper breathing while sleeping.



This specially trained dentist at Fox River Valley Prosthodontics explains to his patients that dental treatment for sleep apnea consists of an oral appliance that may be helpful for the condition. The appliance is designed to assist breathing by keeping the lower jaw and tongue in a forward position, thereby opening the airway space in the throat. It is intended for those patients who do not need or cannot tolerate a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) mask.



Appleton dentists agree that Dr. Glapa provides outstanding care for patients with sleep apnea. Every patient who is thought to or known to have sleep apnea receives a sleep consultation that includes a detailed questionnaire about his or her sleep habits and the status of other therapies that the patient may have tried to treat sleep apnea.



The oral appliance that Dr. Glapa provides for his patients when it’s indicated has metal and/or plastic components for moving the jaw forward to increase the airway while sleeping and the appliance may be adjusted to reduce the forward position of the jaw should the need arise.



Dr. Glapa is a highly trained dentist in Appleton WI for the treatment of sleep apnea. In addition to treating sleep apnea, he provides the following services: implants, crowns, bridges, partials, dentures, esthetic dentistry, veneers, TMJ therapy, tooth decay repair, hygiene, sealants, athletic mouth guards and complete oral restoration. This dentist in Appleton focuses equally on restorative procedures and implant prostheses.



A unique feature of the practice is computer scheduling that allows patients to go online and book an appointment.



About Fox River Valley Prosthodontics

Fox River Valley Prosthodontics provides restorative, implant and cosmetic dentistry needs. Christopher J. Glapa, D.D.S. is a board-certified specialist certified by the American Board of Prosthodontics. A referral from a family dentist is not required to schedule an appointment. The office in Appleton is easily accessible off College Avenue and Hwy 441. For more information, please visit http://saveoursmile.com.