Dentists in Mexico Encourage American Consumers to Compare Tijuana Dental Prices with Those of American Doctors

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- It’s well known dentists in Mexico offer American consumers significant savings on dental implants in Tijuana. The discounts usually average more than fifty percent, but many consumers want to know the level of quality before they take a trip to a foreign country for a vacation and oral surgery.



Are dentists in Mexico as good as those in the United States? The answer is yes. Many of the world’s doctors are trained in the United States which produces a large number of health care professionals each year. Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez, the head of the Implant Art Center in Tijuana studied at the University of Minnesota where he specialized in dental implant procedures.



Dr. Vazquez also studied bone grafting at UCLA in California and went on to get a specialization as a Maxi-facial oral surgeon. He is certified to train Mexican doctors in implantology while many industry professionals consider him to be one of the very best implantologists in Tijuana.



Tijuana dentist’s prices are lower than their American counterparts for a number of reasons but mainly because they include certain parts of the treatment in their final price. Industry insiders say American doctors itemize their prices and in doing so they are able to charge extra money for the same exact procedures that are performed in Mexico.



In addition to saving money on dental care in Mexico, consumers can also save money if they include a vacation during the visit for dental work. The Dental Implant Center assists patients with information on hotel accommodations which are comparable to a five-star American hotel. The food is extremely affordable and the hotel rates are about 60 to 70 percent less while the beach is free.



About Implant Art Center

We have a highly trained staff at Implant Art Center, and Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is at the top of his field. He is a perfectionist, requiring top quality dental work of all the staff. Please read more about Dr. Vazquez, and his credentials by visiting the clinic’s website.