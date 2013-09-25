Dentists in St. Louis at Nikodem Dental's Announce a Variety of New Specials and Promotions

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Known throughout the region for their commitment to exceptional service and quality dental care, Nikodem Dental is perhaps the most trusted name out of all the dentists in St Louis. With a tradition of excellence extending over the past 40 years, Nikodem Dental provides a pleasant experience that helps patients look and feel their best. “Our team of dental professionals is committed to bringing the highest level of service, supported by state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. Our patients receive the individual attention they deserve from our dentists and courteous staff,” a video blog on the Nikodem Dental website stated.



As an added incentive, Nikodem Dental recently announced that they will be offering several enticing specials for current and prospective patients both for cosmetic and necessary dental procedures. New patients will be eligible to receive a full panoramic x-ray, dental examination and a single simple tooth extraction for just $99 dollars, a package that is regularly valued at $277. Another option includes a comprehensive exam, two bitewing x-rays, a routine cleaning and a professional consultation for just $49, which translates to a savings of $119.



In addition to being the best dentist St Louis has to offer, Nikodem Dental has a reputation for providing exceptional quality care. Students who want to look their best for the start of the school year are encouraged to take advantage of Zoom Whitening, which is being offered at a 50 percent discount. A simple, safe and pain-free procedure that can be completed in just one visit, Zoom Whitening can lighten teeth between 6 to 8 shades in 2 hours. “With teeth whitening, we can bleach the enamel to remove discolorations and stains from teeth. Research and clinical studies show that under the supervision of your dentist, chair-side teeth whitening with carbamide peroxide and/or hydrogen peroxide is safe for both teeth and gums,” an article on the Nikodem Dental website noted.



Lastly, because Nikodem Dental has partnered with Gateway Dental Plans, they are now able to offer between 15 and 50 percent discounts for qualifying patients.



For anyone seeking an outstanding experience at the dentist St Louis based Nikodem Dental offers something for everyone, including dentures, fillings, oral surgery, gum therapy, endodontics, dental implants and more.



About Nikodem Dental

Nikodem Dental Care, P.C. is St. Louis' favorite provider of complete dental care for the entire family. For more than 40 years, the Nikodem family has been providing first-rate dental services to the Saint Louis area, and they would love to do the same for all new patients. For more information, please visit http://nikodemdental.com/