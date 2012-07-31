"Dentists in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Dentists in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Open wide: Health reform will polish an industry relatively unfazed by recession
The Dentists industry is resilient and expected to benefit from improving dental care insurance coverage. The industry performed well during the economic recession and is expected to continue benefiting from favorable demographic trends, improvements in technology and mounting awareness of the importance of oral hygiene. In contrast, the cost of dental education has soared, weighing down dental graduates with debt that has hindered them from starting practices. Rapid advancements in technology are also making it very expensive to outfit a dental office. These factors have led to the growth of dental management practice companies, which reduce overhead.
This industry includes firms of health practitioners that have a degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine (DDM), Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctor of Dental Science (DDSc). Industry firms are primarily engaged in the independent practice of general or specialized dentistry or dental surgery. These practitioners operate private or group practices in their own offices (e.g. centers or clinics).
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
