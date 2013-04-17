Dentists Livermore Announce Offer of FREE No-Obligation Consultation to All New and Existing Patients

Pleasanton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The leading Livermore dentists, Pacific Dental Care & Fastbraces® announces their offer of a FREE no-obligation consultation to all new and existing patients. The free consultation offered is particularly helpful for people who are first time visiting a dentist for cosmetic dentistry, dental implants or any other dental treatment. Now, both current and new patients can request a free consultation with the dentists Livermore.



The popular dentist Livermore, Dr. Jeff Bueno believes in providing extensive information to the patients who visit Pacific Dental Care & Fastbraces® for a free consultation. He reveals, “People always have apprehension when they visit a dentist. They often ask you several kinds of dental questions that simply reveal the fact that they need information before they can trust you and allow you to carry out your treatment or surgery.” He further says that their free consultation helps reveal the severity of a problem and the type of treatment that a patient may require.



Dr. Tom Sellick believes that their free consultation can be seen as a trust-building measure, particularly for a client who is visiting them for the first time. According to Dr. Sellick, “Most patients are especially worried about the pain. We specialize in painless dental treatments and we have to assure patients of our gentle care when practicing dentistry. We have sophisticated equipment that can provide the very best of care for our patients.”



Numerous existing patients of Pacific Dental Care & Fastbraces® have appreciated their free consultation which helps them get answers to their numerous questions. Moreover, patients get free tips and guidance for maintaining the dental health and for looking after their teeth and gums in a proper manner. Many patients have accepted that the free sessions with the dentists Livermore have helped them cure several common tooth problems such as toothache, gum disease, etc. in a natural manner, which ultimately helps them in maintaining their oral health. Anyone who wants to benefit from the free consultation offered by the dentists of Pacific Dental Care & Fastbraces® can request it same by visiting their website http://www.pacificdental.com/ .



About Pacific Dental

Pacific Dental Care & Fastbraces® is made up of a team of professionally qualified, experienced and dedicated dentists. They offer a range of dental treatments and services which include orthodontics, pediatrics, and restorative, cosmetic, and family dentistry. The dental office is very popular among the patients throughout the Tri Valley area in California, for their continued care and dedication to new and existing patients.



