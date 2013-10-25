Dentist's Upcoming Lecture Broadcast to Cancer Patients Worldwide

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- San Diego Dentist, Dr. Daniel Vinograd, will be speaking to the Gerson Institute (a non-profit , international alternative cancer treatment center) this Saturday (10/26), regarding the safest, non-toxic dental options for their patients. His third lecture to the non-profit will be broadcast to Gerson patients in over 50 countries, many of which will be able to ask their questions via the web in real time.



Dr. Vinograd is a Holistic Dentist (from Whole-istic), a practice which espouses the care of the entire patient, addressing overall health rather than just the oral cavity as an isolated entity . When he began questioning the safety of dental materials in 1978, he was dismissed by peers and public alike, but in large part due to the strides made by now mainstream alternative practicioners such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Joseph Mercola and Hal Huggins, his outlook and philosophy are gaining a great deal of momentum.



"I am quite conscious that dentistry has to be embraced as an integral part of systemic health and emotional wellbeing of our patients." Says Dr. Vinograd, and in regards to his upcoming lecture "I am honored to be invited to speak by a group of individuals who truly embody the mind-body connection, and dedicate their lives to helping others. The Gerson Institute, an internationally renowned institution is a credit to our local community."



The lecture is expected to touch upon the highly controversial subject of root canals, as there are many now claiming that there is no truly safe way to do a root canal. The lecture will also address some of the ways to more safely remove mercury laden amalgam fillings, and the pros and cons of invisible braces.



Dr. Vinograd places a great deal of emphasis on preventative measures, especially as there are numerous studies questioning the relationship between gum disease, heart disease, and pancreatic cancer. To this end, he has pioneered a technique which employs a home ozone generator to infuse oxygen into water - which is then used to irrigate the gums, and kill the anaerobic (oxygen adverse) bacteria.



Dr. Vinograd is hard at work on a gum disease awareness & prevention program, which is expected to roll out early next year.



Although his lecture is only available live to the patients of Gerson, it will be released for the public later next week on his website: http://drvinograd.com.



Media Contact

Ari Vinograd

310-422-2334

ari@bodypure.com

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120