Denton County Real Estate Agent Mary Lou Jaimes Achieves Average Listing Time of Just 5.4 Days

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Hiring the right real estate agent can be difficult. At first glance, all real estate agents may seem the same: they all promise to speed up and simplify the home buying process. However, one of the best ways to compare real estate agents is by looking at their average listing days on the market.



One Texas real estate agent named Mary Lou Jaimes recently achieved a career-best listing days on the market rate. For the year-to-date in 2013, James has been able to sell homes after an average of just 5.4 days on the market. Jaimes works in the Denton County real estate market located just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area.



Jaimes claims to use atypical solutions to achieve atypical real estate results. Over the past few years, Jaimes has been able to drop her average listing days on the market from 30 days in 2011 to 26 days in 2012. With less than half the year to go in 2013, the career-best 5.4 days is a marked improvement over Jaimes’ previous years in the industry.



However, one of the biggest advantages of working with Mary Lou Jaimes is that she now offers a guarantee. Jaimes guarantees to sell a home in record breaking time in any market condition.



Those interested in hiring Mary Lou Jaimes can visit profile pages at MakeItHappenHomes.com and Squidoo.com, where Jaimes explains her unique approach to the real estate business:



“I am always on the look out for what gets results, even if it is outside the box of normal thinking. I am not afraid to stand alone to get results both in my personal and professional life.”



Jaimes goes on to explain that her achievements in the real estate industry can be traced to a wealth of sales experience developed in the telecommunications industry during the 1980s. Jaimes guaranteed her sales director that she could deliver the annual sales quota in just six months. If the quota was not met, Jaimes told the sales director to fire her.



As the MakeItHappenHomes.com profile explains, Jaime took this challenge and ran with it:



“Not only did I make quota in six months, I was a ‘Winners Circle’ winner – the top 10% of sales managers nationwide. My sales approach was not selling but rather listening to my customers to find out what was important to them and delivering it to them. I put together creative solutions for the client to earn their business.”



Mary Lou Jaimes is currently accepting clients in all of Denton County as well as the cities of Flower Mound, Grapevine, Lewisville, and surrounding areas.



About Mary Lou Jaimes

Mary Lou Jaimes is a real estate agent based in Denton County, Texas. Jaimes recently achieved a career-best days on the market rate of just 5.4 days. For more information visit http://makeithappenhomes.fathomdallas.com/agents/23789-Mary-Lou-Jaimes/