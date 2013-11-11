DentproAZ Urges Car Owners to Repair Dents, Dings and Hail Damage Before Selling

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- According to industry statistics, automobiles depreciate approximately 30% per year, assuming they're in good condition. Factoring in catastrophes such as hail damage and collisions, a car owner looking to sell his car in the future should plan on fixing all dings, dents and hail damage as soon as encountered, says DentproAZ (http://www.dentproaz.com) spokesperson Todd DeSmidt. "Whether it’s on a fender, door, hood, trunk, roof, or even roof rail, consumers should plan on removing damage from every metal panel with high-quality permanent results. That's where we step in with our environmentally friendly, unique dent removal process that preserves the factory finish and restores the metal to its original position without using paints and/or fillers, all at a fraction of the cost of a body shop."



Paintless hail damage repair Phoenix has become big business says DeSmidt, offering an alternative to the costly auto shop. Damage from door dings, shopping carts, golf balls or baseballs, small creases or other minor dents can be repaired by companies such as DentproAZ at customers' homes or offices in as little as an hour says DeSmidt. "Hail damage, however, takes about 1-2 days to repair. If you have hail damage, paintless dent removal by DentPro should be your first option. Using specially molded metal tools, DentPro’s technicians repair the dents without disturbing the factory finish."



This alternate form of repair is guaranteed not to void paint warranties. DeSmidt elaborates, saying, "As a preferred provider to insurance companies, DentPro has repaired thousands of vehicles. Paintless dent repair by DentPro is a cost efficient and effective way to repair the hail dents on vehicles. We repair dents other companies can’t, even ones on the roof rails. We have a mobile technician come out to assess the damage on customers' cars and provide free quotes."



DeSmidt goes on to say, "If you plan on selling your car soon, it's a small investment on your part to ensure your car receives top dollar when you sell it. Especially if your car is in excellent condition in every other way, don't let hail damage or small nicks and dings keep you from getting top dollar for your car when you sell it. Let experts who have been certified and completed an intensive training course in how to repair dents, dings and creases repair your car, regardless of the make or model."



About DentproAZ

DentPro of Arizona has been serving Maricopa County since 1997. The Valley's original paintless dent repair company satisfies customers in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Tempe, Paradise Valley and all surrounding cities. Every job is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.