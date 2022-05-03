DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is under investigation on behalf of investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) shares over potential securities laws violations by DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) concerning whether a series of statements by DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chorlotte, NC based DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide.



On April 19, 2022, Dentsply Sirona issued announced the termination of Chief Executive Officer Don Casey, effective immediately, and stating that Casey "will cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."



Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) declined from $49.38 per share on April 18, 2022, to as low as $40.08 per share on April 27, 2022.



