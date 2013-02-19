Denver Airport Car Service & Boulder Limo: Fort Collins Taxi

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- At the end of January 2013 the public utilities commission decided to launch a proposal of rules change that- if enacted- will affect not only Uber but also a hundreds of small and medium businesses. Sadly, the Medias and the journalists showed this battle as a dual between Uber and PUC. Nobody care about the status, future and the business of the car service companies in Denver.



A simple question addressed to Andy one of Denver limo owners about the new rules he replied with soreness “the fact to be away 200 feet from any bar, night club or restaurant that means no downtown for the Denver car services companies anymore and the rule which prohibits the partnership with the local sedans is a bullet of grace. No single car or limo service company can resist because they are dealing in daily basis with the big companies out of Colorado who farm out their business in Denver to them. What kind of justice is this? What a nightmare!! ” one of the Uber partners added “ what is obvious is that all the actions taken by the PUC Last year like refusing the permit for 3 new taxi companies with more than $750k in total capital for Denver cab, Rocky mountain taxi and liberty taxi and amazingly at the same time they allowed additional permits to yellow company. adding to this, Uber is not the only company that have the app, every single taxi cab here in Denver use it and the address is written on rear bumper of each vehicle. So, all those actions aim to prevent the interests of the lobby company.



Even the airport taxi drivers admitted that the emergence of Uber in the market didn’t affect the airport business but the ones operating in Downtown area were. But at the other side, what makes them losing the battle against Uber isn’t their bad service, the old fleet, the non professionalism of their drivers. Why The PUC didn’t encourage the competition in service instead of destroy the competition itself?.



