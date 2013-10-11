Denver Area Properties Displayed Seamlessly on IDX Enabled Website of Realtor Luke Broer

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- IDX, Inc. has uploaded IDX Broker software onto the real estate website of Luke Broer, bringing thousands of property listings to his clients instantly. Broer has enabled an IDX solution, and in turn received the most thorough online real estate website, simplifying both the home search for potential buyers and his own job of managing his online realty solution. With his customizable IDX synced website, Broer has forever changed the way Denver, Colorado home seekers participate in the online property search.



Five unique search features make it easy for potential buyers to find their dream home online. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches work to scan the Metrolist-Denver MLS (MTOMLS) listings in different ways. For those whose main concern and desire is location, the dynamic map search, provided by IDX Broker, shows properties in specific areas, allowing home seekers to search block by block to find their perfect home and location. The advanced search even lets potential buyers customize their own search parameters based on school district, style and view, to narrow the MTOMLS and match them with homes based on their precise needs and desires.



IDX Broker not only makes it easy for home seekers to search for properties on the website Broer supports, it also makes it easy for Broer to customize almost every aspect of his real estate website, from the search capabilities to the RSS feeds he has enabled. Broer can connect with his clients while managing his website, all from the comfort and convenience of his office or home, thanks to the IDX Broker application for the iPhone. Never before has such a revolutionary online real estate solution been easier to manage or more accessible to home seekers.



About Luke Broer

Luke Broer is a senior Broker/Owner and has over 25 years experience in the real estate industry. He is a founding member of RE/MAX Cherry Creek, Inc. in Denver, Colorado.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .