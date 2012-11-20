Denver Bail Bonds Company, Rapid Release Bail Bonds, Now Featuring 10 Percent Max Fee

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- When a friend or loved one finds themselves in the unfortunate position of being in jail, the quicker a person can bail them out, the better.



But given that bail amounts can be set at thousands of dollars, most people cannot simply go to the jail and pay the entire amount of bail at one time.



Fortunately, there are bail bonds available that allow people to pay only a percentage of the actual bail and show proof of other collateral, and a bail bond company provides the rest temporarily. However, some bail bond companies can charge exorbitant percentages and fees for their services.



While most Denver, CO bail bonds companies charge well over 10 percent, Denver bail bonds company, Rapid Release Bail Bonds, is now offering a 10 percent max fee, meaning 10 percent or less, for all types of bail bonds. Better yet, for certain bond types the company’s rate may be as low as 6.5 percent. With many other companies charging much higher rates, these low percentages are unheard of in the industry.



According to the Colorado bail bonds company, they are able to offer these low rates because they have been in the business for more than 10 years and work with the very best insurance companies in the field.



“Hands down we provide the very best Denver bail bonds in the entire industry,” states Rapid Release Bail Bonds. “Rates and companies are competitive in the metro area and we work very hard to ensure that we outperform the competition in every aspect.”



In addition to offering the lowest rates in the area and in the industry, Rapid Release Bail Bonds has expanded their footprint to now serve the entire state of Colorado, border to border, every single county and municipality. Whether a person is looking for Jefferson County bail bonds, Denver County bail bonds, Arapahoe Count bail bonds or an Adams County bail bond, Rapid Release Bail Bonds can help them receive the most affordable bail bond possible.



Rapid Release Bail Bonds understands how upsetting it can be to have a friend or loved one sitting behind bars. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the company aims to provide the fastest support and service to ensure the speedy release of a defendant from jail.



About Rapid Release Bail Bonds

Rapid Release Bail Bonds is Denver's premiere bail bonding service. Serving not just the metro area but also the entire state of Colorado, no one bonds out faster and cheaper, period.