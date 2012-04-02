Denver Carpet and Hardwood LLC Offers Free and Convenient Mobile Showroom Service to Its Customers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- As anyone who has ever purchased new carpet or other flooring knows quite well, there is sometimes a huge difference between the way the flooring samples looked in the company’s showroom, and how they appear after they have been installed.



Lighting is different between most stores and homes, and it can be very disappointing to see that the newly installed flooring doesn’t look as nice as expected. While some flooring companies do provide samples that customers can take home with them, this requires spending a lot of time and costly gasoline driving back and forth. In addition, clients often have questions about the sample pieces that they would like answered immediately, not a few days later when they return them.



The staff at Denver Carpet and Hardwood LLC understands all of this. That is why the company, which has been in business for 23 years and serves clients throughout Denver and the surrounding areas, offers a convenient and free service that can take all of the guesswork out of buying new flooring.



Instead of requiring that customers come to the hardwood flooring Denver area business to pick up samples and order products, the company offers a popular mobile showroom option. A friendly employee will come by at the customer’s convenience with a wide variety of products and colors. During the appointment, home or business owners can ask any and all questions about the products, and the employee can also provide free estimates and also take any needed measurements.



“Denver Carpet and Hardwood sets itself apart from the National Retailers and the big box stores by listening to the customer’s wants and concerns,” an article on the company’s website said.



“First we ask you what are you looking for? Do you have kids or pets? How long are you going to be in the home? We fit the product to you. Not you to the product.”



The company’s website is extremely user-friendly; customers are welcome to visit at any time and browse through the articles and photos about the various products and services, including tile, laminate, and Denver commercial carpet options.



For example, for customers who are looking for bamboo flooring-Denver Carpet and Hardwood LLC carries a wide selection of attractive, affordable and durable options.



About Denver Carpet and Hardwood LLC

For 23 years, Denver Carpet and Hardwood LLC has provided experts hardwood flooring, tile and carpet services. We are not the typical salespeople that are taught the product and how to measure and then told to only go sell the products—not only do we know the products but we know the installation. Our number one promise to our customers is our outstanding customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.denvercarpetandhardwood.com/