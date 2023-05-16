Denver Construction Management Consulting - Commercial Construction Consulting and Residential Construction Consulting from Start to Finish

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Specializing in commercial and residential construction projects in Colorado, CM Construction Consulting Group LLC brings over 35 years of experience to projects across Denver and the Front Range. With so many unknown factors at the start of any construction project, big or small, it's easy to say that risk mitigation should be high on the list of priorities. Experience over time enables the consulting team to help quantify those risks in order to explain them clearly, the first step in updating stakeholders so decisions can be made and the appropriate level of risk can be accepted. While there are always unpredictable scenarios in Colorado, like storms, temperatures being too hot, and water restrictions, there are other factors that can change unexpectedly, like long-standing requirements or regulations. CM Construction Management Consulting understands that trade-offs sometimes have to be made. When the time required for a project extends due to circumstances beyond the control of the project manager, the delay may be negated by adding more resources, and therefore funds, to the project at an earlier stage. When permit expediting is an unforeseen delay, it may be that expensive equipment has been hired and staff are standing by without being able to mobilize. With the successful completion of over $570M in projects, CM Construction Management Consulting has developed ways to best navigate the business, leveraging their knowledge and connections with each new client. Varying planning requirements in different areas across the Front Range may necessitate flexible lead times, and building permit expediting is achieved not by trying to cut corners, but by submitting permits alongside a comprehensive project summary that sets the context of the permit as well as outlining the scope of work and identifying conditions which will require special attention. This transparency and holistic view of the planning process, the approval process, the building process, and the end state, demonstrates a full understanding of the many aspects of a project. Proposing energy alternatives and sustainable construction builds are also always a primary consideration. Once the initial consultation and planning are complete, the engagement continues through regular project management, observation, and reporting. The reporting can be tailored to varying audiences, with an overview to stakeholders who want to understand the big picture of where the target end date is likely to fall and the overall cost, to the teams who need to understand the challenges on a more detailed level in order to expedite where possible and pivot to a new plan if an opportunity arises. Even as a project draws to a close, there are lessons to be learned and finishing details that can make a big difference to the perceived launch and any future enterprises which follow.



Denver Construction Consulting Services from CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC



Denver Construction Consultants - contact details:

Telephone: 303-901-1805

Email: rdean@cmcgllc.consulting

Online: https://www.cmcgllc.consulting/