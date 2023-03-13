Denver Construction Management Consulting - Construction Project Management for Commercial Construction Consulting and Residential Construction Consulting

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- Specializing in commercial and residential construction projects in Colorado, CM Construction Consulting Group LLC brings over 35 years of experience to projects across Denver and the Front Range, leveraging their knowledge and expertise to develop comprehensive plans and then work within constraints such as time, resources, and budget. Prior construction projects include automotive centers, restaurants, high schools, retail outlets, shopping centers, townhomes, condominiums, and residential properties. Every project presents its own unique set of opportunities as well as challenges, so it is critically important to tailor every project. With a comprehensive knowledge of the planning requirements for each municipality and an approach that has been successfully implemented for projects of all sizes, the team understands how to determine potential roadblocks before they delay, providing support in areas like expediting building permits. So much more than being an exercise of submitting some paperwork a set number of days before the approval is required, CM Construction Consulting Group has developed a system to prepare and submit a complete building permit application which provides background material such as a project summary, ensuring that all the necessary information is presented once, in a complete format. This reduces confusion and potentially costly delays if supplemental material was not provided from the outset.



For any aspects of the project that require special consideration, highlighting these and the plan to work through that phase of the construction also sets the groundwork for a smooth approval process, as well as moving detailed planning to an early part of the project so any additional timeframes or potentially budget-impacting considerations are factored in. Inevitably, when a project is set to run for a long time, projected costs may not be realized as actual costs, with outside factors like a rise in gas prices, or a limited supply of materials. Regular, frequent reviews of the project are performed to identify conflicts, overspends, or risk factors as soon as possible. Choices can then be made to start another part of the project in parallel to stay on target for a completion date, or a new supplier can be found who may have inventory available immediately. Remaining calm through these challenges and being able to communicate effectively with all stakeholders is a key skill. CM Construction Consulting Group can offer construction support in the following areas: building permit expediting, comprehensive project budgeting and scheduling, manageable budget solutions, advising Design Professionals of constructability, energy alternatives and sustainability, budget and design alignment, project management, observation, and reporting, and project completion management



Denver Construction Consulting Services from CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC



