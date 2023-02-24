Denver Construction Management Consulting for Residential and Commercial Projects Including Expediting Building Permits and Construction Project Management

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- Commercial and residential construction projects in Colorado may vary in levels of complexity, budget, and lead times required, however, there are common strategies employed across all projects to support a successful build that meets the goals set out initially. With over 35 years of experience as a developer and general contractor, the ability to pivot to a new plan when there are unexpected changes in scope is a key skill mastered by CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC. Part of the process is understanding the 'critical path' to be followed during the construction project. This requires a detailed insight into which parts of the project can overlap, which are dependent on each other, and which sequence of changes could potentially jeopardize the completion date. Far from being a purely academic exercise, the planning has to be flexible enough to factor in staff scheduling and unpredictable outside impacts like a freezing Colorado storm or heavy snowfall. Once the plan has been laid out, it requires frequent review and adjustments as needed, so that if there is any scope creep, where new requirements are added, or if the likely end date will slip, this can be managed and communicated effectively to all stakeholders. Where one task may be blocked, it could be that another part of the project can be accelerated and moved forward in the timeline, so that the overall impact is minimized. Being able to capture a high-level summary as well as a detailed project plan with every detail specified is a good way to keep everyone engaged and involved.



Where permits are required and the project may be stalled until the permit is issued, CM Construction Management Consulting Group offers support to expedite the permits, removing some of the risk which is assumed when the permit is a pre-requisite to part of the workflow. Their system prepares a complete building permit application which includes a project summary outlining the scope of work to be completed, as well as identifying any unique conditions requiring special attention. This approach saves valuable time when the plan is being reviewed, speeding up the processing time so the permit can be issued sooner. Incomplete submissions may need to be edited with supplemental information several times to meet the criteria which must be met, leading to delays.



Budget overrun is another problem that can sometimes be avoided if the projected overspend is identified in time to make decisions mid-project to trim expenses elsewhere.



Denver Construction Consulting Services from CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC



Denver construction management consulting for residential and commercial projects in Colorado is the specialty of CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC. Combining a comprehensive knowledge of each municipality's planning requirements with a number of services including expediting building permits in Denver, comprehensive project budgeting and scheduling, managing budget solutions, advising design professionals of constructability, exploring energy alternatives and sustainability, construction project management, observation, and reporting, through to project completion management. With over 35 years of experience, CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC, one of the premier Denver construction project management consulting firms, has developed and owned multifamily and retail properties throughout the metro Denver area. Denver construction project management includes tailoring plans for each unique residential construction consulting and Denver commercial construction consulting project.



