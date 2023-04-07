Denver Construction Management Consulting - Tailored Plans Are Essential for Commercial Construction Consulting and Residential Construction Consulting Projects

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- Specializing in commercial and residential construction projects in Colorado, CM Construction Consulting Group LLC brings over 35 years of experience to projects across Denver and the Front Range, Whilst it is true that some of the same general guiding principles and approaches can be applied to the majority of construction projects, there are always unique challenges and opportunities for each build, commercial or residential. The comprehensive knowledge built up over time at CM Construction Management Consulting Group facilitates a comprehensive and robust project plan by leveraging the lessons learned in prior projects, not only incorporating the best practices which have worked well in the past but consistently refining new processes where improvements can be made or regulations have been changed, requiring a change in strategy. Whilst some factors will inevitably be subject to unrelated or unpredictable changes, there are other key areas of focus that can be controlled. An example of a change not related to a long-running construction project, for instance, maybe an increase in fuel costs, resulting in increased transport charges, which may only become apparent in real-time or in planning sessions after those price increases have been announced. With major construction projects requiring a significant planning phase and then potentially months or even years to build, these fluctuations are impossible to predict, although understanding the potential changes and estimating the knock-on cost implications allows a buffer to be built into the project plan budget.



Another factor in Colorado is the unpredictable weather, with poor weather likely to extend the timeline, especially over the winter months. It is important to set expectations with all stakeholders during every stage of the project, from planning, through execution, to completion. When a roadblock does become apparent, it is advisable to discuss the implications as soon as possible, as there may be a way to utilize staff on another part of the project or expedite permits in order to begin work on a phase of the project which was originally planned for a later phase. Throughout the lifecycle of the construction project, it is important to understand if the budget spent to date and the activities completed to date match the original plan. As soon as a delay is flagged, the challenge can be addressed. Conversely, tasks finishing early or the ability to run two tasks in parallel which were thought to be sequential is an opportunity to reduce the risk throughout the remainder of the project or perhaps even bring the completion date forward. A very large project is likely to have many challenges and opportunities, and tracking them helps make sure all of the stakeholders who are involved or can influence the decision are informed and up to date with progress. Some stakeholders may only be interested in the completion date, whereas others may want to understand the phases of the project and may be able to support the project team if something unexpected arises.



Denver Construction Consulting Services from CM Construction Management Consulting Group, LLC



