Denver Furniture Specialists of Colorado Style Home Furnishings Reflect on Top Ten Furniture Trends

Unlike fads, which are fickle, trends can drive the undercurrents of what consumers see in the marketplace for years to come. As part of their mission to monitor the worldwide pulse of furniture design, Colorado Style Home Furnishings has added the Top 10 Furniture Trends of the Decade to their growing list of articles on all things furniture at their website. “We specialize in helping people turn their houses into homes that are a reflection of their style via distinctive furniture,” said a Colorado Style Home Furnishings expert. “When it comes to trends in furniture Denver Colorado buyers tend to adhere to those that fit their lifestyle, which is why we try to provide furniture that is distinctive but with a timeless quality.”



According to the Top Ten List, shrinking living spaces are leading to furniture with a smaller profile while the demand for multifunctional furniture is continuing to rise, possibly as a consequence of the shift to smaller living spaces. The use of modern technology in terms of home entertainment gadgetry has determined furniture design as well. Additionally, vintage furniture and globally-inspired furniture are increasing in popularity for a variety of reasons. “Another trending area is that more manufacturers are offering custom-made furniture for all rooms of the home, and leather furniture has gained a new-found popularity due to a broad selection of shapes and colors,” said the furniture Colorado Springs expert. “While all of these trends affect our selection to some degree, the last two in particular are quite near and dear to our hearts.”



In order to provide their customers with unique and lasting styles that set them apart from other Denver furniture stores, Colorado Style's buyers travel the world to seek out one-of-a-kind furniture treasures. They showcase artisans, blacksmiths, and craftspeople that make furniture and accessories exclusively for Colorado Style that are based on their unique furniture designs, but also inspired by customers' interests. Quality standards are paramount regardless of trends. Consequently, the artisans of Colorado Style use the finest natural materials and time-honored furniture construction techniques.



“Our mission is to combine quality furnishings with outstanding service and furniture knowledge,” said the Colorado Style Home Furnishings expert. “That is why we think it is important to keep everyone informed of the latest trends in furnishings so that every decision they make is an informed decision.” For more information, please visit http://www.coloradostyle.com/



Colorado Style Home Furnishings offers unique furniture collections that offer distinctive sophistication and comfort to the home. Their buyers travel the world to bring furniture treasures for the bedroom, living room and dining room as well as accessories that are crafted by artisans exclusively for Colorado Style. For 19 years, the family-owned Denver furniture store has provided quality furniture that is inspired by furnishings in the finest homes of Europe and America.