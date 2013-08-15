Denver Limousine Service Dream Shuttles Offers Corporate Transportation Advantages

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Dream Shuttles is offering business travelers corporate transportation advantages. With a beautiful fleet of limousines, this Denver limousine service can service business clients with room up to 25 passengers. Dream Shuttles can safely provide transportation to and from the airport, meetings, and corporate events in style. Corporate clients will find their services are second to none.



Dream Shuttles can provide the most spacious limo in Denver space for those who require transportation around the area or out of town for business reasons. In fact, this Denver limousine service provides one of the most luxurious large-capacity vehicles available: a step-on, six-foot ceiling height limo-bus that seats up to 25 passengers comfortably. Every Dream Shuttles vehicle features step-on floors to avoid stairs and the possibility of trips or falls. Each vehicle also features leather bench seats for comfort and convenience. Very few companies providing limousine service in Denver can boast such large, comfortable vehicles.



Being able to transport a large group of business people in one vehicle can have definite advantages. For example, Dream Shuttles can provide a limousine-style bus with complete multimedia interfaces for laptops, large screens for presentations, and state-of-the-art sound systems so that companies can actually hold meetings during the trip from the office to another location.



Business presenters can simply plug in to the Dream Shuttles system to hold meetings, present information or set up a continuous feed for incoming meeting participants. This “rolling conference room” can be reserved for short trips or even out-of-town gatherings, giving companies the perfect way to entertain clients or employees in style and comfort and still utilize travel time most effectively while moving from place to place.



Dream Shuttles offers transportation to area airports or to out-of-town destinations through its unique charter service. Companies can work with Dream Shuttles professionals to design a customized trip that includes pickup and drop-off at multiple locations for several groups or individuals. Dream Shuttles is dedicated to working with businesses to design the perfect charter transportation for every meeting, seminar or conference.



About Dream Shuttles

Dream Shuttles is a transportation company in Boulder, Colorado, serving the Denver metro area. Dream Shuttles provides party bus services for transportation to the prom, weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Dream Shuttles can also provide business transportation with all the amenities companies expect in hired conveyances. Dream Shuttles vehicles have six-foot ceiling heights, step-on and step-off floor heights to prevent trips or falls, and are equipped with the latest technology including state-of-the-art sound systems and multimedia visual equipment.



For More Information: www.dreamshuttles.com