Pet Waste Poses Health Hazards During Spring Thaw

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Muttley's Maid, Inc., a Colorado company, is offering discounted services to dog owners in preparation for the spring thaw. Leslie Farrell, President of Muttley's Maid states "I can't stress enough how important it is for your family's health and the safety of our community, to clean up after your pet."



In 1994, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized pet waste as a major contributor of Nonpoint Source Pollution (NPS) and as such, the runoff from pet waste produces harmful effects on our drinking water supply, recreation, fisheries and wildlife.



In 2012, The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) estimates that there were over 43.3 million pet dogs in the US. Ms. Farrell adds "Given that an average sized dog will produce approximately a half pound of poop in a single day, the runoff of over 4 million tons of pet waste per year leeching into our water supply can trigger a potential disaster. Due to the pathogens pet waste may contain, it should not be considered a beneficial lawn fertilizer."



According to the USDA, pet waste should not be used on crops grown for human consumption. Pet waste can pose a serious health hazard. A number of common parasites, including roundworm, are transmitted via dog feces. When infected dog droppings are left on the ground, the eggs of the roundworms and other parasites can linger in the soil for years. Humans that are in contact with contaminated soil can become infected. Children run the greatest risk of infection if they play in the dirt and then put their hands in their mouths or rub their eyes with their hands. Even a group of teens or adults playing Frisbee or touch football in an infected open area could be in danger. Parasitic infections can make humans extremely sick, and for pregnant women — can pose a serious harm to their unborn child.



