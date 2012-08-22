Denver Real Estate Agents Mark Hunke and Team Have Launched a Brand New Website

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Mark Hunke and his team of realtors recently announced the launch of a brand new website. The site, which includes a vast amount of helpful information about the Denver real estate market, was designed for both home buyers and sellers to use to assist them through the process of purchasing or selling a luxury home.



Visitors to the Mark Hunke Real Estate Team website may now search all Denver luxury homes that are currently on the market, including lofts, condos, luxury foreclosures and equestrian properties. The website is continuously updated with information from the Denver Metrolist MLS IDX. Thanks to the recent redesign, buyers can locate homes for sale in Denver quickly and easily, just like the pros do.



Handy category tabs located across the top of the home page help visitors find the specific type of information they are looking for. Clicking on “Luxury Communities” will bring up a list of areas throughout Denver that Hunke and his team focus on. These include Cherry Creek, Park Hill Colorado and Denver Country Club. Choosing any of the areas will take readers to a page filled with helpful information about that specific community.



For example, selecting “Castle Pines” brings up a page that is devoted to Castle Pines real estate, which is a pristine golf community with a variety of beautiful public and private courses.



“The Mark Hunke Real Estate Team has been involved in the local real estate market for many years. Mark understands the luxury real estate opportunities in Castle Pines and Castle Pines Village,” an article on the website noted, adding that many of the custom built homes of Castle Pines Village were built for young professionals, growing families, and big time golf enthusiasts.



“There are many different architectural styles to choose from, as well as various floor plans, lot sizes, homebuilders and luxury appointments. Some luxury homes are actually situated on the pristine golf courses themselves but don’t worry, the windows are built to withstand a 300 yard drive. Some of these stately luxury properties are more secluded and private.”



For buyers and sellers who are new to the experience and are unsure about how the entire process works, the website also features in-depth tips and advice on how to buy or sell a luxury property.



About The Mark Hunke Real Estate Team

The Mark Hunke Real Estate Team helps people throughout the Denver area buy or sell their home. The team of real estate experts has homes for sale throughout Denver and the surrounding luxury communities including Castle Pines, Lone Tree, Cherry Hills Village, Cherry Creek, Greenwood Village, Parker, and many more. For more information, please visit http://denvercoluxuryhomes.com