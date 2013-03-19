Denver Real Estate Agents the Mark Hunke Team Are Initiating Mobile Home Buyer and Seller Campaign

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Due to the shortage of Luxury Homes for sale in Denver, Colorado, the real estate agents of the Mark Hunke Team have announced their plan to launch a new home buyers and sellers mobile marketing campaign.



Direct marketing is an easy and beneficial way of marketing a product or website, especially because it employs some of the most-used data applications in the world. The Mark Hunke Team’s direct marketing campaign will use apps available on iPhone, iPad, Android, and the mobile web to reach new audiences, engaging them with promotions and information regarding new houses on the market. The campaign will ultimately help to improve the Denver luxury homes industry by making property information available to a wider audience.



According to the Mark Hunke Team, Denver is one of the most popular areas to live in. It has almost 2,000 restaurants, more than 30 museums, and 13 colleges in addition to numerous historic landmarks and communities.



“The mile-high city boasts one of the strongest economies in the country; the median household income is nearly 16 percent higher than the national average, once again earning Denver a top-ten spot on Bloomberg Business Weeks’ 2012 list of the best cities in America,” states an article on the Mark Hunke Team website.



By browsing the Mark Hunke Team’s website, individuals can view luxury Denver communities with properties for sale. The website also allows visitors to perform real estate searches based on specifications such as property type; number of bedrooms, baths, and car spaces; or nearby schools.



Financing options are also available for clients.



The Mark Hunke Team services the entire Denver metro region, including Washington Park, Greenwood Village, Castle Rock, and Boulder. Individuals interested in buying or selling a home in Denver can contact the team via the form available on their website.



The team is available on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Linked In.



About the Mark Hunke Team

The Mark Hunke Team is an integral part of Kenna Real Estate. The team is led by Mark Hunke, a realtor who specializes in luxury homes for sale in Denver, Colorado. The team works with clients to help them find their dream properties and more in Denver. For more information, please visit http://denvercoluxuryhomes.com