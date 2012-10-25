Denver Real Estate at Highest Level in Four Years, Finds Research Data by Denver Realtors

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Recent data from leading Denver area Realtors indicates the Denver real estate market continues to make a strong recovery. This is great news for both sellers and buyers. Sellers who have been waiting on the sidelines in hopes of getting a better price for their homes can now safely enter the market. Buyers can now have confidence that their new luxury home not only will keep its value, but its value is also likely to appreciate.



In September, Denver real estate companies reported 3,949 home were sold and prices had increased 11 percent from September 2011. Moreover, the housing inventory in Denver is at a 13 year low, thus providing upward pressure on prices. Denver sellers are pleased that the average time a home stays on the market is 64 days, whereas last year at this time homes were on the market for approximately 105 days. Overall, sales of Denver homes are up 17 percent with the average sales price of $282,305, which makes the market accessible for most qualified buyers.



Some of the reasons home values in Denver have been on the increase are the excellent public and private schools in the area that are located in safe neighborhoods. Most of the luxury homes feature views of the picturesque natural landscape for which Denver is known. Denver is also attracting new residents due to the strength of its job market as indicated by Denver employers adding 3,900 jobs. Based on a survey conducted by Metro Denver Economic Corporation, most employers plan to continue hiring into 2013. Additionally, several major corporations, such as Comcast and Smart Balance, Inc., have decided to move their headquarters to Denver.



According to Trulia, Cherry Creek is one of the most sought after luxury real estate communities in the Denver area. This historic Denver community just southeast of downtown offers residents art galleries, boutiques, and locally owned cafes and restaurants along tree lined avenues. Additionally, bicycle trails wind through wooded areas throughout the community, offering residents a healthy and relaxing way to enjoy nature.



Those who are looking to purchase a home in Cherry Creek, or one of Denver's other luxury communities, will find homes in a variety of architectural styles and settings. There are condominiums in ultra-modern buildings with large floor to ceiling windows, which have all the upgrades and amenities a person could want. Additionally, there are restored and renovated historic homes for sale in the Cherry Creek area, along with contemporary estate homes with beautifully landscaped grounds.



