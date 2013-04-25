The Denver 10,000 Showcase Talent Event GiveAway

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Those who love American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent and the like will have an opportunity to showcase themselves this coming summer. If you live in or around Denver, CO, you will have a chance for local and national showcasing during the Showcase Talent Event GiveAway.



This event, co-sponsored by Yohoodentertainment.com and MyTargetFunding.com, will be held in the Roxy Theater in Denver, starting on May 23. It promises to be the biggest talent show with the biggest prize purse in Denver and perhaps the West.



“As a person from the East Coast, what I miss most is the live community events where the up and coming vocalists and bands can showcase their talents. I love live music and being introduced to good, new local talent, and it is something for the whole family can enjoy. What is even more fun is becoming a fan of some of the talent introduced and following them as they grow and make it big,” said Michael Frazier of Mytargetfunding.com.



The contest is open to all age groups, although those under 18 must have parent or guardian sign them up for the contest.



This is not only a singing competition; it is open to all acts from singers to dance groups to magicians and the like. This is for original material only. There are no covers, previously produced music or material allowed.



“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to be discovered and perhaps make the big time. It starts with the stage at the Roxy and can end with $10,000 and perhaps a contract,” Frazier added.



Yohoodentertainment.com is one of Denver’s premiere music & talent promoters. Known for its superior production and stellar recording sound. "This City is filled with extraordinary talent," says owner Ronnie Cosby. We see them everyday. It's time we point the light at them. Let them shine.". With a constant influx of local and independent artists from Mile High City and afar,The Yo' Hood Studio helps with videos, production, booking and recording.



