Denver TV Studios Launches New Video Marketing and Production Service at DenverTVStudios.com

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- This week video marketing and production firm Denver TV Studios announced new services at http://DenverTVStudios.com. The firm produces interviews, documentaries, commercials, and related videos for business marketing.



"Video marketing is becoming more important each year. We have pulled together some of the most capable videographers, editors, and writers to provide full video marketing services to the Denver metro and all of Colorado," said Kevin Nunley, founder and senior producer.



Denver TV Studios goes to local businesses and creates video for use on websites, Youtube, Vimeo and other video sites. Google frequently lists videos in search results with users often clicking on videos before other search listings.



"Thanks to recent technological advances, we're now able to create high quality professional video for very reasonable rates. It no longer costs thousands to get an impressive video for your business," Nunley said.



Retailers often use a video to show their products, variety, and location. Service providers can be shown in action, interviews with the owner, and interviews with satisfied customers. Denver TV Videos also produces interviews with authors to help create awareness for and sell books.



"It's a good idea to put a video on your site. These days prospects and customers would rather see a video than read through a page of copy," Nunley said.



Denver TV Studios first works with a business to identify what should be promoted. Then a camera crew goes to the business to get video footage. Editing follows and a completed video is made ready for distribution.



"We also do video promotion so word of your video can get all over the Web. That way search engines rank your video and your site higher, making it easier for new customers to find you," Nunley said.



The complete list of Denver TV Studios services can be found at http://DenverTVStudios.com.