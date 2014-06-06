Denver's Best Alternative Rock Band In The Whale Seeks Help in Accomplishing Their Dream

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Alternative rock band In The Whale is all set to perform in the world’s largest motorcycle event at The Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground located in Sturgis, SD in August. All they need is a little help!



The high energy, two piece rock band who was featured in a Victory Motorcycles commercial is steeped in Buffalo Chip’s BIG STURGIS GIG competition and needs people’s help by visiting the site and giving them a vote every day between now and the end of June. The duo has who has supported artists like Slash and Reverend Horton Heat and is currently touring the entire United States. The band’s debut full length Nate & Eric is currently gaining steam at radio and garner exceptional reviews.



Vocalist Nate Valdez and drummer Eric Riley claim to have been waiting to perform at this event since the band’s inception in 2011. The band’s belief in relentless touring and engaging fans at every opportunity make them the perfect band to entertain over 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts who annually converge on South Dakota.



Help them accomplish their dream today!



Vote In The Whale, See them play - http://bit.ly/1sIU4JY#sthash.cXlnUEeT

For more info, please visit- http://bit.ly/1sIU4JY#sthash.cXlnUEeT

Visit them on Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/IntheWhale



Contact info:

Dan Rutherford

Holy Underground

Dan@Holyunderground.com

7202092935