Denyce, an Entrepreneurs Day off on National Boss Day

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Entrepreneur, Manufacturer, and Expert Hair Extensionist, Denyce of Myluxury1st Hair Extensions; celebrated October 16, 2013; National Boss Day, like any other day, working. As a small business in the manufacturing industry, Denyce hand makes 100% human hair extensions and is based exclusively online.



“I’m just lucky to be doing something that I really enjoy. Happy to be working for myself and grateful to have found my niche” said Denyce while sewing clips to a piece of hair weft she had lying next to the bunch of orders stacked on her desk. As an entrepreneur and small business owner, Denyce explained that she rarely has a day off as her on and off days are spent doing any and everything that a bigger business would be doing with more workers. From bookkeeping, to cleaning, to customer service, filling orders, promotions, and everything in between. Denyce does it all and has no problem doing it. She loves that she can wake up and get started without anyone telling her what needs to be done, other than her customers; of course. Working 12+hours a day and taking care of her 3 small children, being a wife, and spending time with friends; it’s sometimes hard to try and figure out where all the time went. Time flies fast when you’re busy. This is what Denyce loves most about her job. “There’s hardly ever a dull day” says the small business owner.



About Myluxury1st

Myluxury1st caters to women all over the world with luxury hair extensions and wefts that can be customized or chosen from the many patterns available through the MyLuxury1st site. These hair extensions are versatile and are extremely helpful to women looking to thicken or add length to their hair. Never leave the house unhappy again as the Clip ins are a great quick hairdo you can get by using as many Clip in pieces that you want, whenever you want! For a more semi-permanent hair style, try the Remy Tape or Fusion glue or even bead hair extensions and be on your way without worry.



For tutorials or instructions visit www.myluxury1st.com or the mr.d3nise Youtube channel for all your hair extension needs and information.



Contact: Mardonae Williams

MyLuxury1st Hair Extensions

Myluxury1st@Publicist.com

http://www.Myluxury1st.com

1-323-515-2021