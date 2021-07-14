Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



What is Deodorant and Antiperspirant?

Deodorant is a substance that is applied to the parts of the body to prevent body odor, which is mainly caused by the bacterial breakdown of sweat in important parts of the body such as the armpits, feet, and other areas of the body. Antiperspirants are considered a sub-category of deodorants. Deodorants and antiperspirants contain ingredients that can safely and effectively control sweat and body odor from parts of the body. Antiperspirants not only affect the body's odor but also reduce sweating by affecting the sweat glands. Antiperspirants are mainly applied to the forearms of the body, while deodorants can also be applied to the feet and other parts of the body like a body spray. Deodorants and antiperspirants are mostly confused as similar products, but they differ in function and application. Antiperspirants control sweating and body odor in two different steps. First, it prevents sweat from reaching the surface of the skin, and second, it kills the bacteria that cause body odor because it has antimicrobial agents as its main ingredient. On the other hand, deodorants only contain antimicrobial agents that prevent body odor from coming from different parts of the body but cannot control the flow of sweat. There is a similarity between deodorants and antiperspirants, both of which contain fragrances that help keep body odor away from the body. Antiperspirant contains aluminum salt, which when applied to the body part dissolves in the sweat or in the moisture on the skin and forms a gel. This gel creates a temporary barrier near the sweat gland and prevents or reduces the amount of sweat that flows from the body part. Antiperspirants and deodorants contain many ingredients that help minimize sweating and make people feel fresh all day. Alcohol, aluminum salts, antimicrobials, fragrances, and skincare products, carriers, parabens, and propellants are some of the ingredients used to make deodorants and antiperspirants to help keep sweat and body odor away from the body.

In February 2019, Unilever had announced the launch of mini spray deodorants for 4 brands and deodorant wipes for 5 of its brands. Brands include Dove, AXE, Degree Men, and Women. The products were intended for deodorizing the underarms, neck, and chest.



The Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Aerosol Sprays, Creams, Roll-On, Gel), Application (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Others), Ingredients (Alcohol, Aluminum Salts, Antimicrobials, Fragrance and Skin Conditioners, Carrier Substances, Parabens and Propellants), Packaging Material (Plastic, Metals, Others)



Market Trend

- The Rise in Trend of Using New and Innovative Ingredients

- Lower Cost of These Products Compared To Other Substitutes



Market Drivers

- A Rise in Consumption of For Personal Care Products

- Growing Urban and Young Population

- An Upsurge in the Spending Ability of People

- The Growing Demand of Deodorant and Antiperspirant Products among Youth



Market Challenges

- Growing Environmental Concerns



Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market M&A Activity:

In May 2019, Procter and Gamble had announced the acquisition of Native Deodorant, which is a San Francisco-based company valued at USD 100 million. It is a natural brand of deodorant that goes directly to the consumer. This acquisition was intended to ex



