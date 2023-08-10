NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Unilever (United Kingdom), Cavinkare (India), Addidas (Germany), Nike (United States), Procter & Gamble (United States), Godrej (India), Garnier (France), Vini Group (India), L'Oreal (France), Yardley of London (United Kingdom).



Deodorants are personal care products that are applied topically, most commonly on the underarms, feet, and other areas of the body, to minimize the odor caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration. Antiperspirants are products whose primary function is to prevent perspiration. By inhibiting perspiration, which is an essential component for the growth of bacteria that cause malodor, antiperspirants too act as deodorants. According to AMA, the Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant market is expected to see growth rate of 4.2%.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Function (Aerosol Spray, Cream, Roll-On, Gel), End Users (Women, Men), Ingredient (Alcohol, Antimicrobials, Conditioner & Moisturizer, Fragrances, Paraben & Propellants, Others)



Opportunities:

The Rising Demand from Asia Pacific Regions



Market Trends:

The Surging Demand for Organic and Natural Deodorant Products



Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand of Deodorant and Antiperspirant Products among Youth

Increasing Concern about Hygiene among Consumers

Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Disposable Income

Rapid Urbanization



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



