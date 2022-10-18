NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Deodorants and Antiperspirants market outlook.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Avon (United Kingdom), Beiersdorf (Germany), L'Oreal (France), Colgate-Palmolive (United States), Henkel (Germany), P&G (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), Adidas (Germany), CavinKare (India), Chanel (France)



Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Organic and Natural Deodorant Products



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Deodorant and Antiperspirant Products Among Youth

Usage of High-Quality Ingredients Along With New Technologies



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Consumption and Spend Ability of People for Personal Care Products

Growing Concern About Hygiene Among Consumers



Segmentation of the Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market:

by Function (Aerosol Spray, Cream, Roll-On, Gel), Ingredient (Alcohol, Antimicrobials, Conditioner & Moisturizer, Fragrances, Paraben & Propellants, Others), End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2022-2027

The base year for estimation – 2022

Estimated Year – 2022

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Deodorants and Antiperspirants market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Deodorants and Antiperspirants market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2022-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



