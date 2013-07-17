"Deodorants in Belarus" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Deodorants in Belarus" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Demand for deodorants remains stable in Belarus, as such products are used as a part of consumers' daily hygiene routines. However, the products are mainly used by urban young to middle-aged consumers, while some rural and elderly consumers do not use deodorants at all. There remains scope for growth in the category, through the widening of the consumer base, mainly among rural consumers.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
