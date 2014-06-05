New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Deodorants in Belgium by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers aerosols, pumps, roll-ons, sticks, creams/gels and body spray deodorants for men and women. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and selective outlets. Market size for Deodorants in Belgium is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Belgium. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
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- Aerosols
- Body sprays
- Deodorants/anti-perspirants
- Roll-ons
- Sticks
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Belgium. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, Others, Own Labels
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