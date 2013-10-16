Deodorants in South Africa - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The use of deodorants in South Africa continues to be a need for consumers who can afford to buy them rather than a want. This is mainly driven by the hot weather conditions that prevail every summer season in South Africa. Deodorant sprays and roll-ons have been the main drivers for this category where competition is stiff and the market is characterised by a high rate of new product entry by leading manufacturers. Manufacturers are using existing brand names to launch different variants of...
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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