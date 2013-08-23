"Deodorants in the United Kingdom" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Deodorants in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- In 2012, deodorants posted current value growth of 6% to reach sales of GBP641 million, with volume sales also up 4% in unit terms. At the same time, volume sales of fragrances in the UK remained stable in 2012, after posting growth of between 4-5% over the previous two years. There is an obvious link between the two. With budgets getting tighter, consumers in 2012 were less keen on spending money on perfumes, hence their keenness on finding a fragrance elsewhere. Deodorant manufacturers have...
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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