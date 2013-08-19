DEP Ltd. Announces to Offer Specialist Coatings Services

Tadworth, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- DEP specializes for over thirty years in industrial films and coating materials for the printing industry. It's newly acquired specialist coatings operation specializes in various coating techniques such as thermal cure, Meyer Bar coating, Slot die coating and transfer coating. The coatings operation is known for offering innovative and tailor-made solutions to the varying needs of its customers.



The various coating techniques are supplemented by a number of converting capabilities including slitting, guillotining, and precision sheeting.



One of the managers at the Runcorn-based coatings operation says, "Our coating lines offer thermal and UV curing facilities. This brand new venture enables us to provide a responsive custom coating and laminating service to customers requiring bespoke manufacturing and converting of products for many demanding markets."



The new coating plant consists of two coating lines that offer both clean room and non-clean room coating facilities to cater to the diversified needs of varying types of customers. The clean room is rated ISO Class 7. The quality management system is approved to ISO 9001:2008.



A spokesperson of DEP Ltd. Says, "our specialist coatings operation is probably the most advanced in the UK. Our company was established since 1908. That's over a century. The most incredible thing about the company is that it has survived two world wars and number of financial crises and economic depression after each world war, not to mention other political trials and tribulations such as the winter of discontent in the late 70s and the current testing economic times we're experiencing now. We are proud of what we've achieved."



Apart from the new coatings operation, DEP ltd is well known for developing quality printing supplies and materials for the printing industry and the acquisition of the coatings operation is seen by many as a sign of the company spreading its wings and reaching out to new markets.



The spokesman adds, "The development of new innovative products for the Printing industry as well as our coatings operation will hopefully ensure our success for the foreseeable future."



About DEP Ltd.

DEP Ltd. is a company which is known for its high quality and advanced coating techniques and for introducing a wide range of coating equipment catering for a number of sectors such as medical, security, specialtylabeling and high quality graphics. To know more, visit http://www.depspecialistcoatings.co.uk