Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Department of Energy and Climate Change Unveils Draft Strike Price Policy market report to its offering

Department of Energy and Climate Change Unveils Draft Strike Price Policy



Summary



The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) has published draft strike prices for 14 green energy technologies, excluding nuclear and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). The Contract for Difference (CfD) strike prices will be offered to renewable energy developers from 2014.



Scope



- This report comprises of the draft strike prices for the renewables introduced as a change in the Electricity Market Reform policy unveiled by the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

- It also provides Industry experts opinion on this new regime.

- A forecast till 2020 about Electricity Market of UK has also been given in this report.



Reasons to buy



- This report provides an overview of the steps taken by the UK government to promote renewable market.

- It also gives an insight about the growth of renewables in UK.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139994/department-of-energy-and-climate-change-unveils-draft-strike-price-policy.html