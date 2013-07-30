Department of Labor Estimates Requirement for over 700,000 Registered Nurses This Decade

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- San Francisco, CA - With increasing competition for various jobs in the country, the medical field on the contrary is seeing a shortage of staff including the high requirement of registered nurses. Department of Labor has estimated that in 2010-2020 the number of nursing jobs will increase by 26%, which is over 700,000 vacancies. However it is not only the number of openings for nurses but also the high pay they are getting, that is making registered nurse or certified nursing assistant a lucrative career.



With median pay of $31.10 per hour in 2010, many individuals who are yet unsure of which career to choose are now opting to become a certified nursing assistant. It is not only the pay for many but also the opportunity of offering their service to the society. Since nursing assistant jobs are available in many different fields, interested people always find the most suitable department where they have a keen interest and can even grow further.



Due to the increasing demand of registered nurses many CNA schools have now emerged in the education industry. The numerous colleges and variety of methods of obtaining a certification may often confuse a person who is looking for a suitable way to become a nursing assistant. CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com is one website that is dedicated in helping these people clarify all details related to nursing assistant certification and even provides insights on how to get above average pay once the certificate has been obtained.



One common confusion amongst nursing assistant prospects is whether CNA training online or in class should be taken. The website provides numerous articles explaining the difference and similarities between the two and for whom the specific type of training is the best option. In order to help individuals find reputed online CNA classes, the website has also provided a list of colleges that are elite and are popular in the medical industry.



List of colleges nearby a specific zone is available on the site, which can be availed by simply entering the zip code of current residence. The information on the site is definitely worth a read at least one time to get an overview of what a nursing assistant job is like and how to become a successful one.



About CertifiedNursingAssistantOnline.com

