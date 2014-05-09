Department Stores - Italy - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This year, our exclusive consumer research asked Italian consumers:



Which department stores they shopped at in the last six months and whether this was online or in-store

What product categories they bought from department stores in the past six months;

How satisfied they were with a range of elements at department stores



Table of Content



Introduction and Report Scope



Department store definition

Mixed goods retailers

Statutory revenues versus GTV

Financial definitions

Currencies

Figure 1: Euro to Pound exchange rates, 2008-13

Sales per store, sales per sq m

VAT rates

Figure 2: Europe: VAT rates, 2010-14

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary



Consumer spending

Distribution of spending on clothing and beauty

The department store sector

Leading retailers

Online

The consumer: Where they shop

The consumer: What they bought

The consumer: Customer satisfaction

What we think



Spending and Inflation



Key points

Consumer spending: clothing and footwear are key

Figure 3: Italy: Spending on key department store product markets, (incl. VAT), at current prices, 2009-13

Economy and consumer confidence

Figure 4: Italy: consumer and retailer confidence levels, January 2013-February 2014

Inflation (and deflation)

Figure 5: Italy: Harmonised indices of consumer prices: Annual % change, January 2013-Feb 2014

Figure 6: Italy: Harmonised indices of consumer prices: Annual % change, 2009-13



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Distribution of Spending on Clothing and Beauty



Key points

Department stores are a major channel in clothing

Figure 7: Italy: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing, by retail sector, 2013

Figure 8: Italy: Beauty and personal care products, estimated channels of distribution, 2012

The consumer: Where they buy clothing and beauty

Figure 9: Italy: The consumer: Where they have bought clothing in the past 12 months, whether in-store or online, August 2013

Figure 10: Italy: The consumer: Where they have bought beauty products in the past 12 months, November 2013



Sector Size and Forecast



Key points

Mixed sector sales continue to fall

Figure 11: Italy: Mixed goods retail sales (excl. VAT), 2008-13

Figure 12: Italy: Mixed goods retail sales forecasts (excl. VAT), 2014-18



The Leading Retailers: Financials and Outlets



Key points

Flagship refurbishment pays off for Rinascente

Coin dipping a toe in premium market

Other department store operators small

Figure 13: Italy: Leading department stores retailers’ net revenues, 2011-13

Figure 14: Italy: Leading department store retailers’ store numbers, 2011-13



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Online



Key points

The retailers

The online consumer

Figure 17: Italy: Percentage of all individuals who purchased online in the past 12 months, selected categories, 2009-13



The Consumer: Where They Shop



Key points

What we asked

Where they shop: Coin just ahead

Figure 18: The consumer: Type of store bought from in the last six months, by demographics, Italy, February 2014

Demographics: Department stores attract the young and the affluent



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