MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Department Stores - Italy - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This year, our exclusive consumer research asked Italian consumers:
Which department stores they shopped at in the last six months and whether this was online or in-store
What product categories they bought from department stores in the past six months;
How satisfied they were with a range of elements at department stores
Table of Content
Introduction and Report Scope
Department store definition
Mixed goods retailers
Statutory revenues versus GTV
Financial definitions
Currencies
Figure 1: Euro to Pound exchange rates, 2008-13
Sales per store, sales per sq m
VAT rates
Figure 2: Europe: VAT rates, 2010-14
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
Consumer spending
Distribution of spending on clothing and beauty
The department store sector
Leading retailers
Online
The consumer: Where they shop
The consumer: What they bought
The consumer: Customer satisfaction
What we think
Spending and Inflation
Key points
Consumer spending: clothing and footwear are key
Figure 3: Italy: Spending on key department store product markets, (incl. VAT), at current prices, 2009-13
Economy and consumer confidence
Figure 4: Italy: consumer and retailer confidence levels, January 2013-February 2014
Inflation (and deflation)
Figure 5: Italy: Harmonised indices of consumer prices: Annual % change, January 2013-Feb 2014
Figure 6: Italy: Harmonised indices of consumer prices: Annual % change, 2009-13
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Distribution of Spending on Clothing and Beauty
Key points
Department stores are a major channel in clothing
Figure 7: Italy: Estimated distribution of spending on clothing, by retail sector, 2013
Figure 8: Italy: Beauty and personal care products, estimated channels of distribution, 2012
The consumer: Where they buy clothing and beauty
Figure 9: Italy: The consumer: Where they have bought clothing in the past 12 months, whether in-store or online, August 2013
Figure 10: Italy: The consumer: Where they have bought beauty products in the past 12 months, November 2013
Sector Size and Forecast
Key points
Mixed sector sales continue to fall
Figure 11: Italy: Mixed goods retail sales (excl. VAT), 2008-13
Figure 12: Italy: Mixed goods retail sales forecasts (excl. VAT), 2014-18
The Leading Retailers: Financials and Outlets
Key points
Flagship refurbishment pays off for Rinascente
Coin dipping a toe in premium market
Other department store operators small
Figure 13: Italy: Leading department stores retailers’ net revenues, 2011-13
Figure 14: Italy: Leading department store retailers’ store numbers, 2011-13
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Online
Key points
The retailers
The online consumer
Figure 17: Italy: Percentage of all individuals who purchased online in the past 12 months, selected categories, 2009-13
The Consumer: Where They Shop
Key points
What we asked
Where they shop: Coin just ahead
Figure 18: The consumer: Type of store bought from in the last six months, by demographics, Italy, February 2014
Demographics: Department stores attract the young and the affluent
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