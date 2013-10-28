Depilatories in Hungary - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Depilatories in Hungary", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Depilatories started to recover from the crisis in 2012, with current value sales increasing by 6% due to increasing unit prices. Volume sales started to increase apart from women's razors and blades which recorded a marginal decline in 2012. Manufacturers remained innovative in depilatories to benefit from the generally increasing interest of Hungarians for being well-groomed. As hair removal is becoming a basic part of maintaining a neat appearance in Hungary, more and more women, and men...
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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