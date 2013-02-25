"Depilatories in Saudi Arabia" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Sales of depilatories continued to be constrained by the popularity of other hair removal methods in Saudi Arabia, particularly sugaring. Sugaring has a strong tradition in the country and is widely available from salons and also in the form of often-inexpensive in-home treatments. Threading and waxing at salons is also popular while there was strong growth in sales of women's shavers during the review period, with these products also posing growing competition to depilatories.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
