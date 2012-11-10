Depilatories in Slovakia - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Depilatories in Slovakia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Sales slowed down in 2010 with only a 1% value growth, because the arrival of new private label products made a huge impact on the market, which strengthened the competition amongst sellers. In 2011, the overall situation stabilised and depilatories increased value sales by 8% to reach EUR3 million. The reason for this was that women consumers are becoming more demanding of products with a higher quality.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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