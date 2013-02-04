"Depilatories in South Korea" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Depilatories in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Depilatories grew by 17% thanks to all categories' healthy growth rate. Women's razors and blades increased by 23% in value terms and hair removers/bleaches showed 15% growth rate in 2011. Women's pre-shave also showed healthy growth rate with 8%, but it recorded lower growth than razors and blades due to female consumers preferring famous body wash/shower gel or cleanser products instead of pre-shave products.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
