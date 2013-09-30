Depilatories in the Czech Republic - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Depilatories in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Within depilatories, Czech consumers prefer products which facilitate and dulcify shaving and depilation as well as products with easy and quick use and long-lasting effect. In addition, products with added benefits, such as products with calming ingredients or products which prevent ingrowth of hair as well as products intended for a specific type of skin or part of the body, are also in demand. As quality and familiarity of brands are the main factors in purchasing decisions, price...
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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