Depleted Vitamin B12 Levels Among Elderly May Be Replenished Through Supplementation

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The elderly, who are at risk of developing Vitamin B12 deficiency, may replenish their depleted Vitamin B12 levels by taking a Vitamin B12 supplement . Deficiency of the vitamin is associated with a host of health problems.



Vitamin B12 is produced by bacteria, and animals get them through bacterial symbiosis. As such, one may get it naturally from animal-based foods such as meat, poultry, beef liver, shellfish, eggs, and milk. The vitamin may be stored in the liver, but as one ages, its levels tend to deplete. While it may be because they do not get much of it from their diet, it may also be because of their inability to absorb it properly. The elderly are prone to developing atrophic gastritis, an inflammation in the lining of the stomach that inhibits the production of hydrochloric acid. This then results to malabsorption of the vitamin since hydrochloric acid is needed for its absorption.



As such, the elderly are more likely to be Vitamin B12 deficient, the symptoms of which include weakness, lightheadedness, swollen tongue, pale skin, and stomach upset. Furthermore, it may lead to serious health conditions such as premature cognitive decline, depression, and cardiovascular disease. They may avoid deficiency of the vitamin by getting it through supplementation, though.



A liquid supplement such as Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex may help replenish depleted levels of the vitamin. As compared to getting it through injections, it may be the cheaper and more practical option. The elderly are not the only ones who may benefit from the supplement, though. Vegans, individuals with pernicious anemia, and those taking antacids and metformin may benefit from it as they are also prone to be deficient of the vitamin.



As with any Choice Nutrition Supplements health product, Vitamin B-12 Complex is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, assuring consumers of its safety and quality.



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” – Brenda



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com