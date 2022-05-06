Deploying Twingate via Pulumi

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2022 -- Emrul Islam, a Principal Product Specialist from Twingate, announced their new official partnership with Pulumi. With Pulumi's flexible, open-source cloud engineering platform, DevOps teams can deploy and maintain Twingate connectors programmatically across public cloud environments like AWS, GCP, Azure, and many more cloud ISVs. This makes it easy for companies to quickly connect to the email security services they need without worrying about the complexities of infrastructure management.



"Their efforts to make infrastructure as code accessible married with our focus on the easy implementation of zero trust gets us excited about the partnership's future!" said Emrul Islam.



Pulumi's platform enables DevOps teams to provision, manage, and monitor cloud resources using familiar programming languages like JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and Go. This means that teams can deploy Twingate connectors using the same tools and processes for other cloud resources.



Emrul also said, "We're excited to announce that you can find the Twingate package directly within Pulumi's registry as of today."



"This is just the first phase of our partnership. We're looking forward to continuing to develop on top of Pulumi's advancements within their modern Infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks!" he added.



With this partnership, Twingate and Pulumi make it easier for companies to deploy and manage their email security connectors. This will help ensure that businesses can quickly and easily connect to the services they need without worrying about the complexities of infrastructure management.



About Twingate

With Twingate, companies can easily start on the journey towards Zero Trust by seamlessly bringing together identity, device, and contextual information to manage access to anything employees need to work. Twingate easily integrates with existing SSO, MDM, EDR, and network security products to make it easy to adopt Zero Trust security concepts and can be deployed in 15 minutes or less. The team includes veterans of Dropbox and Microsoft and is backed by leading investors including WndrCo, 8VC, BOND, SignalFire, Green Bay Ventures, and Dropbox founders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi.



About Pulumi

Pulumi's Cloud Engineering Platform unites infrastructure teams, developers, and security engineers around one software engineering process for delivering modern cloud applications faster and speeding innovation, with best practices out-of-the-box. Pulumi's universal infrastructure as code engine helps teams tame the cloud's complexity using the world's most popular programming languages (TypeScript, Go, .NET, Python, and Java) and markup languages (YAML, JSON, and CUE). This enables teams to use a single pipeline for delivering and securing infrastructure and applications on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 60 other cloud and SaaS providers. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to the Global 2000, have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Founded by Microsoft, AWS, and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by leading VC firms.