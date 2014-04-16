Deposit and Savings Accounts - UK - April 2014: Financial Services

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Research Report On Deposit And Savings Accounts Market In UK - April 2014: Market Research Report



The prolonged period of low rates of return on savings products has been detrimental to savers. Consumers are now showing a tendency to grow their in-credit current account balances, which often offer more attractive rates and benefits, instead of moving money to their savings accounts.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Report scope and product definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Steady growth trend is forecast to continue

Figure 1: Forecast of retail savings balances, fan chart at current prices, 2008-18

Retail deposits increased by nearly 4% in 2013

Figure 2: Total value of retail savings balances from households, 2008-13

Cash ISA subscriptions back on the rise

Market factors

Rates of return continue to act as a disincentive to save….

but gap between inflation and wage growth is narrowing

Companies, brands and innovation

Largest providers of savings accounts

Figure 3: Providers’ market share based on total retail savings balances, shown on a group basis, UK, 2013

Online banking channels are the preferred channel

Figure 4: Activities relating to savings, by channel preference, January 2014

Sharp decline in industry adspend continues in 2013

Figure 5: Total advertising expenditure on cash savings products, 2009-13

The consumer

Over two fifths with savings have less than £20,000

Figure 6: Value of savings and investments, January 2014

Easy-access accounts among the most popular savings products

Figure 7: Ownership of savings accounts, January 2014

Just over a quarter of non-savers expect to start saving

Figure 8: Future savings expectations, January 2014

Less positive outlook for non-savers

Figure 9: Future savings expectations, January 2014

Interest rate is a priority when choosing savings products

Figure 10: Influential factors for savings product uptake, January 2014

Nearly two thirds of savings account holders tend to keep extra money in their current account

Figure 11: Saving habits using current accounts, January 2014

Figure 12: Attitudes towards saving in a current account, January 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights



Consumers are not driven entirely by interest rates anymore

The facts

The implications

Competitive current accounts challenge easy-access savings accounts

The facts

The implications

Move towards scrapping ‘teaser rates’ and rewarding customer loyalty

The facts

The implications



Trend Application



Savings providers can ‘nudge’ consumers into saving

Helping people feel protected

The next generation of savers



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Regulation in the Savings Market



Key points

Budget 2014 reveals support for savers

Introduction of CASS has turned all eyes on current accounts

FCA to investigate savings market

Funding for Lending Scheme has harmed savers



Market Drivers



Key points

Low base rate and high inflation continue

Figure 13: Average annual changes in the RPI, CPI and Bank of England base rate, UK, 2005-13

Rates of return continue to suffer

Figure 14: Average monthly quoted branch-based deposit interest rates, January 2007-February 2014

Savings ratio slips in 2013

Figure 15: Gross household savings and savings ratio, seasonally adjusted and at current prices, UK, 2002-13

Gap between inflation and wage growth is narrowing

Figure 16: Monthly change in RPI and average weekly earnings, January 2009-January 2014

Consumer sentiment on an upward trend…

Figure 17: GfK Consumer confidence barometer – UK, January 1994-February 2014

Figure 18: Spending and saving confidence, March 2001-December 2013*

but many continue to feel under financial pressure



Competitor Products



Key points

Cash ISA subscriptions back on the rise

Figure 19: Value of new ISA subscriptions, 2007/08-2012/13

Product innovation in the current account market renders struggle for saving accounts

Equity-based investments remain far behind in popularity

Figure 20: Ownership of savings and investments, by asset type, November 2013

Figure 21: Ownership of savings and investments, November 2013



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Current account landscape reduces incentive to innovate

New savings accounts emerge from challenger banks

FirstSave launches three competitive fixed-rate online savings accounts

Aldermore lets business customers customise their terms

Providers look to simplify their savings product range

Technology assists with promoting savings



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Retail deposits increased by nearly 4% in 2013

Figure 22: Retail savings balances from households, by sector, 2004-13

Money flowing into sight accounts as savers look towards packaged current accounts

Figure 23: Volume and value of individual interest-bearing current and deposit accounts (MBBGs only), 2004-12

Five-year forecast of the value of retail deposits

Figure 24: Forecast of retail savings balances, fan chart at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 25: Forecast of total retail savings balances, 2008-18

Forecast methodology

Fan chart explanation



Market Share



Key points

Lloyds Banking Group holds the top position based on overall retail savings balances

Figure 26: Providers’ total retail savings balances, shown on a group basis – UK, 2012-13

Halifax, Barclays and Nationwide are the market leaders in the retail savings account market

Figure 27: Ranking of the largest providers of savings accounts, by proportion of customers, January 2014



Companies and Products



Lloyds Banking Group

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 28: Key annual financial data for Lloyds Banking Group, 2012 and 2013

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity

Barclays

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 29: Key annual financial data for Barclays Plc, 2012 and 2013

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity

Nationwide

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 30: Key interim financial data for Nationwide Building society, H1 2012 and H1 2013

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity

HSBC

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 31: Key annual financial data for HSBC Bank Plc, 2012 and 2013

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity

Santander

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 32: Key annual financial data for Santander UK, 2012 and 2013

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity

RBS Group

Company description

Ranking in the retail savings market

Savings product range

Distribution mix

Recent financial performance

Figure 33: Key annual financial data for RBS Group, 2012-13

Brand positioning and strategy

Recent activity



Brand Communication and Promotion



Key points

Sharp decline in industry adspend continues in 2013

Figure 34: Total advertising expenditure on cash savings products, 2009-13

Instant-access accounts suffer greatest decline in adspend

Figure 35: Total advertising expenditure on cash savings products, by product type, 2009-13

Halifax holds top position as highest spending advertiser in the savings account market

Figure 36: Top ten advertisers of savings accounts (excluding cash ISAs), 2011-13

Barclays top advertiser of cash ISAs

Figure 37: Top ten advertisers of cash ISAs, 2011-13

A note on adspend



Channels to Market



Key points

Online banking channels are preferred…

Figure 38: Activities relating to savings, by channel preference, January 2014

…even among older age groups

Figure 39: Activities relating to savings by channel preference, by age, January 2014

Mobile banking should pick up even more in the coming years

Many consumers still use branches

Decline in the UK branch network is speeding up

Figure 40: UK bank and building society branch networks, 2003-12

Balancing ‘bricks and clicks’ may be the best way forward



Value of Savings and Investments



Key points

Survey background

Over two fifths with savings below £20,000

Figure 41: Value of savings and investments, January 2013 and January 2014

Higher earners most likely to have savings worth more than £50,000

Figure 42: Value of savings and investments, by gross annual household income, January 2014

Older adults more likely to have a higher level of savings

Figure 43: Value of savings and investments, by gender and age, January 2014

Young savers create opportunities in the savings market

Gender gap in the value of savings

Figure 44: Value of savings and investments, by gender and age, January 2014



Ownership of Savings Products



Key points

Easy-access accounts among the most popular savings products

Figure 45: Ownership of savings accounts, January 2014

Regular savings accounts tend to appeal to the younger adult savers…

Figure 46: Ownership of savings accounts, by age, January 2014

while fixed-term and tax-exempt savings products appeal to those with high value of savings

Figure 47: Ownership of savings accounts, by value of savings and investments, January 2014

Over half of adult savers have multiple savings products

Figure 48: Number of savings product types held, January 2014

Figure 49: Ownership of savings products, by number of savings product types held, January 2014

Higher-income households more likely to own more product types

Figure 50: Number of savings product types held, by gross annual household incomes, January 2014



Future Savings Expectations



Key points

Just over a quarter of non-savers expect to start saving

Figure 51: Future savings expectations, January 2014

Figure 52: Future savings expectations, January 2014

Young savers are confident about the next six months

Figure 53: Future savings expectations, by age, January 2014

Regular savings account holders most likely to increase their savings

Figure 54: Future savings expectations, by ownership of savings accounts, January 2014



Influential Factors for Savings Product Uptake



Key points

Interest rate is a priority when choosing savings products

Figure 55: Influential factors for savings product uptake, January 2014

Figure 56: Influential factors for savings product uptake, January 2014

Consumers also on the look-out for loyalty rewards

Online access more important than branch access

FSCS protection is a main concern for those with higher value savings

Figure 57: Influential factors for savings product uptake, by value of savings and investments, January 2014



Saving Habits Using Current Accounts



Key points

Nearly two thirds of savings account holders tend to keep extra money in their current account

Figure 58: Saving habits using current accounts, January 2014

Figure 59: Attitudes towards saving in a current account, January 2014

Consumer inertia may also be a factor

Competitive interest rates on current accounts stand in the way of saving accounts



Appendix – Market Drivers



Figure 60: Real households’ disposable income, 2002-13

Figure 61: Trends in current financial situation compared to a year ago, January 2012-14



Appendix – Competitor Products



Figure 62: Volume and value of ISA subscriptions, by type of ISA, 2007/08-2012/13



Appendix – Market Size and Forecast



Figure 63: Total market forecast, best- and worst-case scenarios



Appendix – Channels to Market



Figure 64: UK bank and building society branch networks, 2002-12

Details on providers’ branch networks

Lloyds Banking Group

Santander UK

Barclays

RBS Group

HSBC

Consumer data on preferences for retail banking channels

Figure 65: Preferences for retail banking channels, by ownership of different types of savings accounts, January 2014

Figure 66: Preferences for retail banking channels – Researching a savings product, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 67: Preferences for retail banking channels – Applying for a savings product, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 68: Preferences for retail banking channels – Checking your savings balance, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 69: Preferences for retail banking channels – Transferring money between accounts, by demographics, January 2014



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Appendix – Value of Savings and Investments



Figure 70: Value of savings and investments, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 71: Value of savings and investments, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)



Appendix – Ownership of Savings Products



Figure 72: Ownership of savings accounts, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 73: Ownership of savings accounts, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 74: Ownership of savings accounts, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 75: Number of savings product types held, by demographics, January 2014



Appendix – Future Savings Expectations



Figure 76: Future savings expectations of individuals with savings and/or investments, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 77: Future savings expectations of individuals with no savings or investments, by demographics, January 2014



Appendix – Influential Factors for Savings Product Uptake



Figure 78: Influential factors for savings product uptake, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 79: Influential factors for savings product uptake, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 80: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 1, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 81: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 1, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 82: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 2, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 83: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 2, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 84: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 3, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 85: Influential factors for savings product uptake – Rank 3, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)



Appendix – Saving Habits Using Current Accounts



Figure 86: Saving habits using current accounts, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 87: Attitudes towards saving in a current account, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 88: Attitudes towards saving in a current account, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

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