Deppe Communications Helps Easy Edit Video Improve Website and SEO

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Deppe Communications recently completed work for a Jacksonville, FL video editing company that has not only improved the company’s website, but helped with search engine rankings, as well.



Easy Edit Video owner David Zuckerman says Deppe Communications helped organize the firm’s website and improved Google results.



“Easy Edit Video is indebted to Deppe Communications for the superior work on our website,” Zuckerman said. “They analyzed every aspect of our website, then successfully initiated a plan of action that included repairing broken links, optimizing key words and improving site navigation. Most importantly, Deppe Communications improved our Google placement by pinpointing the website’s weaknesses and correcting the problems.”



Zuckerman said the marketing agency’s “diligent attention to detail and thorough knowledge of SEO and website design has given Easy Edit Video a website that is stylish, client friendly, effective and well positioned.”



In addition to redesigning the site, Deppe Communications also provided new content and assisted with developing an ongoing strategy to improve search engine optimization and social media marketing.



About Deppe Communications

Kim Deppe is President of Deppe Communications, an outsource marketing firm located in the Jacksonville, FL area. Deppe Communications provides marketing consulting, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, public relations and advertising services to businesses. For more information, visit www.DeppeCommunications.com.