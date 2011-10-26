Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Depression Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 market report to its offering



The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global depression therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global depression market. The report also provides insights in to the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights in to the pipeline products within the global depression market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



GlobalData valued the global depression therapeutics market at $4.6 billion in 2010, and expects it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% over the next seven years to reach $10.9 billion by 2018. The depression therapeutics market will witness the patent expiry of Lexapro in 2012, Cymbalta in 2013 and Effexor XR in 2014. However, the launch of new drugs such as Viibryd, LuAA21004, Levomilnacipran (F2695) and AGO178 (in the US), offering better efficacy and safety profiles, along with disease modifying properties, will help to sustain steady and positive growth during the forecast period to 2018.



The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the depression market.



- Annualized global depression market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.

- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as Glutamate receptor which includes Metabotropic glutamate receptors 2 antagonist, Glutamate receptor 2 and 3 antagonist, Group II metabotropic glutamate receptors antagonist, Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist, N-methyl d-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) antagonist, Alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid (AMPA) potentiator whereas Seretonin receptor modulators which includes 5-HT3, 5-HT7 and 5-HT1A receptor receptor agonist and 5-HT transporter inhibitor, 5-HT3 and 5-HT2C antagonist, 5HT reuptake blockade, 5HT2 agonism, 5HT1A agonism, and 5HT1D central receptors agonist, 5-HT2A/5-HT2C/D2/D3 receptor antagonist followed by Triple-reuptake inhibitors, Monoamine oxidase (MAO) modulators, Arginine vasopressin antagonists and so on.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global depression market. Key market players covered are Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Forest Laboratories, H Lundbeck A/s, Eli Lilly, Targacept Inc., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Euthymics Bioscience, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Novartis/Servier.

- An insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include a strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the depression therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the depression therapeutics market.



The report will enhance your decision making capabilities.



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global depression market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the global depression market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potential strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- What's the next big thing in the global depression market landscape? – Identify, understand and capitalize.



